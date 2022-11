WARSAW, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Poland has decided to increase surveillance of its airspace, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday, as he confirmed that Poland was studying the possibility of requesting consultations under Article 4 of the NATO military alliance treaty.

