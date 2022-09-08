Poland joins Baltic states on new limits to entry of Russian nationals

A soldier patrols by the wall erected to prevent migrant crossings on the Polish-Belarusian border, near Kuznica, Poland June 30, 2022. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Poland joined the Baltic states on Thursday in limiting the admission of Russian nationals on its territory, the government said, the latest move aiming to penalise Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia this week agreed to limit the entry of Russian nationals into their countries from Russia and Belarus. read more

"It is unacceptable that, while people in Ukraine are being tortured and murdered, citizens from the aggressor state (Russia) can travel freely within the EU," the Polish government said in a statement, adding the new measures should enter into force by Sept. 19.

Russia has described its actions in Ukraine as a "special military operation" and denied accusations that its forces have perpetrated rights abuses during the conflict.

"The measures are adopted on the basis of the common rationale of the protection of public order and internal security, as well as the overall security of our common Schengen area," the Polish government said.

