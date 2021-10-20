Skip to main content

Poland to make COVID booster shots available to all adults

A doctor prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the University Hospital in Bialystok, Poland January 4, 2021. Agnieszka Sadowska/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS

WARSAW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Poland is planning to make third doses of the coronavirus vaccine available to all adults "over the next few weeks", Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.

"Those over 18 who had their last dose at least six months ago will be able to get another dose," Morawiecki said in a Facebook post.

The country reported more than 5,000 daily new infections on Thursday for the first time since May amidst a surging fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reporting by Joanna Plucinska and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

