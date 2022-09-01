Poland to officially demand WW2 reparations from Germany, says ruling party boss

Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Law and Justice (PiS) party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski delivers his speech during the political convention of the Law and Justice (PiS) ruling party in Marki near Warsaw, Poland June 4, 2022. Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS

WARSAW, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Poland has decided to officially demand reparations for World War Two from Germany, the leader of the country's ruling nationalists Jaroslaw Kaczynski said on Thursday.

Reporting by Alan Charlish, Marel Strzelecki, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk, Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Alex Richardson

