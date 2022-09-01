1 minute read
Poland to officially demand WW2 reparations from Germany, says ruling party boss
WARSAW, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Poland has decided to officially demand reparations for World War Two from Germany, the leader of the country's ruling nationalists Jaroslaw Kaczynski said on Thursday.
Reporting by Alan Charlish, Marel Strzelecki, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk, Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Alex Richardson
