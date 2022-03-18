1 minute read
Poland to propose Ukraine peacekeeping mission at NATO summit, says PM
WARSAW, March 18 (Reuters) - Poland will formally submit a proposal for a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine at the next NATO summit, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday.
Poland's ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski announced the idea of a peacekeeping mission during a trip to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Tuesday. read more
Reporting by Alan Charlish and Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Hugh Lawson
