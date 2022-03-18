Poland to propose Ukraine peacekeeping mission at NATO summit, says PM

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere (not pictured) attend a news conference in the government's official residence in Oslo, Norway March 8, 2022. NTB/Stian Lysberg Solum via REUTERS

WARSAW, March 18 (Reuters) - Poland will formally submit a proposal for a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine at the next NATO summit, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday.

Poland's ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski announced the idea of a peacekeeping mission during a trip to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Tuesday. read more

Reporting by Alan Charlish and Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Hugh Lawson

