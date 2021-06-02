Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Poland to raise limit for wedding guests as COVID-19 cases fall

Poland will triple the number of guests allowed at large gatherings like weddings, the health minister said on Tuesday, as the country eases COVID-19 restrictions further due to a falling number of cases.

With restaurants open for business and children back in schools, Poland has already lifted many of the restrictions it put in place to contain the virus in spring, and with cases decreasing authorities say further easing can be put in place for the summer.

"We can see a further decrease in the daily number of infections and beds occupied, despite the increasing mobility of Poles," Adam Niedzielski told a news conference. "This is why we are proceeding with further easing of restrictions."

The number of guests allowed at large gatherings will rise to 150 from 50 as of June 6, Niedzielski said, adding that people who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus will not be counted as part of this limit.

The number of people allowed at conferences and on public transport will also increase, Niedzielski said.

