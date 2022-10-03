Poland to raise WW2 reparations with German foreign minister during Warsaw visit















WARSAW, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Poland's Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau will raise the issue of World War Two reparations with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock during her visit to Warsaw on Tuesday, the spokesman of Poland's foreign ministry said on Monday.

"Minister Rau will raise the all important issues in Polish-German relations, and this one is one of the most important," Lukasz Jasina told reporters, referring to the issue of reparations.

