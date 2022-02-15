Poland raises alert against cyber attacks

A man types on a computer keyboard in Warsaw in this February 28, 2013 illustration file picture. One of the largest ever cyber attacks is slowing global internet services after an organisation blocking "spam" content became a target, with some experts saying the disruption could get worse. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Files

WARSAW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Poland has alerted the security services and public administration against threats in cyberspace, the Government Centre for Security said on Tuesday, just hours after Ukraine reported its defence ministry and two banks had been hacked.

In a tweet late on Tuesday, the Government Security Centre said that the ALFA-CRP alert level, the lowest on a four-level scale, will be introduced across the country from 11:59 p.m. CET (1059 GMT) on Feb. 15 until 11:59 p.m. CET on Feb. 28.

"The ALFA-CRP alert is a signal for security services and the whole public administration to be particularly vigilant," the Government Security Centre said in a tweet.

"This means that the administration is obliged to conduct increased monitoring of the state of security of ICT systems," it added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukraine said its defence ministry and two banks had been subject to a cyber attack, appearing to point the finger at Russia, as the West sought evidence from Moscow of a partial troop pullback. read more

CRP alert degrees are introduced, amended and revoked by the prime minister.

Reporting by Alicja Ptak; Editing by Marguerita Choy

