Poland ready to help people forced to flee Ukraine -defence minister

1 minute read

Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak attends a news conference in Warsaw, Poland February 18, 2022. Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. POLAND OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN POLAND.

WARSAW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Poland is ready to help people who would be forced to leave Ukraine in the event of a Russian invasion, Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Friday.

"As for the crisis that would certainly be caused if Russia attacked Ukraine, I want to stress that we are ready to help those who will be forced to leave Ukraine," he said during a joint press conference with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz, editing by Mark Heinrich

