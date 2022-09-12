Poland receives U.S. offer to build nuclear power plants

WARSAW, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Poland has received an offer from the United States on how they can cooperate on building nuclear energy projects in Poland, the climate ministry said on Monday.

Poland plans to build nuclear power plants to reduce its carbon emissions and gradually phase out coal and Warsaw seeks a partner to build 6-9 gigawatts (GW) of nuclear capacity and provide 49% equity financing for the project.

A report was produced under the 2020 nuclear power agreement between Warsaw and Washington.

"The report is a detailed bilateral roadmap designed to lead to building six large-scale reactors based on U.S. technology," the ministry said after Climate Minister Anna Moskwa met U.S. ambassador to Poland Mark Brzezinski and a local representative of Westinghouse Electric Company.

"It's more than a commercial offer, it reflects 18 months of work and millions of dollars spent on analysis and evaluations." Westinghouse is competing with South Korea's state-owned Korea Hydro Nuclear Power, which submitted an offer to build Poland's first nuclear plant in April. Warsaw is also talking to French companies about the project.

Reporting by Marek Strzelecki; editing by Grant McCool

