A paramedic is vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine as a one of the first people at a hospital in Warsaw, Poland December 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Poland will recommend a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for people over 50 as well as healthcare workers, a deputy health minister said on Tuesday.

Waldemar Kraska said the booster would be administered at least 6 months after the second shot. A third dose was already recommended earlier for the immuno-compromised.

Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Anna Koper; Writing by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Jon Boyle

