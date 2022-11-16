Poland remains a very safe country thanks to NATO membership, Polish official says















WARSAW, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Poland remains a very safe country thanks to its membership in NATO, Poland's deputy foreign minister said on Wednesday, as NATO prepares to meet in Brussels to discuss a missile that killed two people in Poland on Tuesday.

"The reaction of our allies, their unequivocal support and willingness to stand by us, shows that we are a much safer country than if we were not in NATO," Pawel Jablonski told private radio station RMF FM on Wednesday morning.

