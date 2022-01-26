Europe1 minute read
Poland to report over 50,000 COVID cases on Wednesday, official says
WARSAW, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Poland will report a record number of over 50,000 daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Deputy Health Minister Waldemar Kraska said.
"The fifth wave is gaining momentum. Today we will have over 50,000 new SARS-CoV-2 infections," he told website interia.pl, adding the new Omicron variant is estimated to be responsible for around 40% of cases.
Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne
