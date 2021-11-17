Europe
Poland reports 24,239 new COVID-19 cases, highest since April
1 minute read
WARSAW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Poland reported 24,239 new daily COVID-19 infections, health ministry data showed on Wednesday, the highest total since April.
There were also 463 COVID-related deaths reported on Wednesday. Poland, a country of around 38 million people, has reported 3,254,875 cases of the coronavirus and 79,624 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
Reporting by Anna Włodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Toby Chopra
