Poland reports first case of monkey pox - PAP news agency

Test tube labelled "Monkeypox virus positive" is seen in this illustration taken May 22, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WARSAW, June 10 (Reuters) - Poland confirmed its first case of monkey pox, PAP news agency said on Friday, quoting Health Minister Adam Niedzielski.

There have been more than 1,000 monkey pox cases reported to the World Health Organization in the current outbreak outside the countries in Africa where it more commonly spreads, the WHO said on Wednesday. read more

Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Pawel Florkiewicz

