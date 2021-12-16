Poland reports its first case of Omicron COVID-19 variant - PAP

A medical specialist treats a patient in a ward for people suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a city hospital in Gliwice, Poland, December 2, 2021. Grzegorz Celejewski/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS

WARSAW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Poland has detected its first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, a deputy health minister was cited as saying on Thursday by state-run news agency PAP.

Waldemar Kraska said the variant had been detected by sanitary authorities in the southern city of Katowice, the agency reported.

Poland has been dealing with persistently high daily case numbers in a fourth wave that has forced authorities to tighten restrictions.

So far Poland, a country of around 38 million people, has reported 3,903,445 cases of the coronavirus and 90,306 deaths.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alan Charlish, Anna Koper, Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.