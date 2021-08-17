Poland says will dismantle disciplinary chamber for judges

WARSAW, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Poland will dismantle a judges' disciplinary chamber as part of wider judiciary reforms in coming months, the government said on Tuesday after the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled that the disciplinary mechanism undercuts EU law.

The government also said it would file a motion for Court of Justice interim measures regarding the chamber to be revoked.

Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Pawel Florkiewicz; ; editing by John Stonestreet

