WARSAW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Poland is counting on good cooperation with the German government on resolving the issue of reparations for World War Two, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said on Tuesday during a joint press conference with Berlin's top diplomat.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz, Marek Strzelecki; Editing by Andrew Heavens











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.