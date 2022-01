Medical staff members treat patients inside the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ward at the Central Clinical Hospital of the Ministry of Interior and Administration in Warsaw, Poland, January 11, 2022. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Poland on Friday will see a record of 36,665 new daily COVID-19 infections, Deputy Health Minister Waldemar Kraska said ahead of the release of official figures.

He added that cases will continue to be very high in the coming days, climbing over 50,000 next week.

Reporting by Joanna Plucinska and Pawel Florkiewicz, editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.