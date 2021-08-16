Poland to send Brussels answer on judges' disciplinary chamber on Monday, says PM

General view of Supreme Court in Warsaw, Poland, September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

WARSAW, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Poland will send its response to the European Commission about a contested disciplinary chamber for judges by the end of the day, the prime minister said on Monday, amid a deepening row over the rule of law.

The long running dispute over Warsaw's judicial reforms has heated up in recent months, with Brussels demanding that Poland implement an EU top court ruling to dissolve the Supreme Court Disciplinary Chamber, which critics say is politicised, by Monday.

Poland could face financial penalties if it does not comply.

"The response has been prepared and ... by the end of the day will be sent to the European Commission," Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters.

Morawiecki said the contents of the response would not be made public in the media.

The leader of Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has said that Poland will dissolve the chamber, and will put forward plans for an alternative disciplinary system in September. read more

Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Alex Richardson

