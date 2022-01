Polish healthcare workers put on their PPE during a mass nationwide testing for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Zilina, Slovakia, January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

WARSAW, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Poland will shorten the COVID-19 quarantine period to seven days and will introduce free tests in pharmacies from Jan. 27, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday, after the country reported a record number of infections.

Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz

