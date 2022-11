WARSAW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Poland will not grant a Russian delegation visas to attend an Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) meeting in Lodz on December 1-2, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Friday

"We are not giving them visas," Lukasz Jasina said.

Reporting by Alan Charlish; editing by Justyna Pawlak











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.