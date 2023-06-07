Poland will not implement court ruling suspending Turow mine, says PM















WARSAW, June 7 (Reuters) - Poland will not implement a court ruling spurred by environmental concerns to suspend work at the Turow lignite mine after 2026, the prime minister said late on Tuesday, as doing so could threaten the country's energy security.

Environmental groups the Frank Bold Foundation, Greenpeace and the EKO-UNIA Ecological Association said in a statement on Tuesday that a Warsaw court had suspended a decision to allow the coal mining concession at Turow to be extended because it could cause significant damage to the environment.

"We do not agree with today's unlawful decision... to suspend work in the mine in Turow," Mateusz Morawiecki wrote in a Facebook post. "We cannot implement it and we will do everything to repeal it"

Poland says that as much as 8% of its energy is supplied by the mine.

Morawiecki and State Assets Minister Jacek Sasin will visit the mine on Wednesday.

Enviromental groups have long criticised the environmental impact of the open-pit mine, located just across the border from the Czech Republic.

"We have an ongoing climate crisis, which is why Turow, like other obsolete coal-fired power plants, should be shut down by 2030 at the latest," said Anna Meres from Greenpeace.

The mine was at the centre of a dispute between Warsaw and Prague, as the Czechs said it caused pollution and a loss of underground water.

Poland agreed to pay the Czech Republic 45 million euros in compensation to settle the dispute, but Warsaw has had European Union funding withheld over a failure to pay fines related to the dispute.

The judgement regarding environmental permission for the extension of the concession is not final and the government and the mine's owner state-controlled energy company PGE (PGE.WA) can appeal.

Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Bernadette Baum











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.