Poland won't bow to EU "blackmail" but will seek to fix rows - PM

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki arrives at an EU leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 21, 2021. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday Warsaw would not bow to the "blackmail" of central EU institutions assuming the right to decide on competences of member countries, including national security.

Arriving to a gathering of the EU's 27 national leaders, Morawiecki said he would seek, however, solutions to Warsaw's ongoing feuds with the bloc that escalated sharply after Poland's top court questioned on Oct.7 the primacy of European laws over national ones, challenging a key tenet of integration.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Marine Strauss

