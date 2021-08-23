Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Poland's Budimex, Lotos create flower-scented asphalt

A construction site near a newly-opened portion of a ring road is seen in Warsaw city September 20, 2013. Picture taken September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Polish construction firm Budimex (BDXP.WA) and refiner Lotos (LTSP.WA) have created a floral-scented asphalt in a bid to improve working conditions for road builders, Budimex said on Monday.

While vapours emitted by ordinary asphalt are not harmful to humans, the novel material will provide a more comfortable working environment for construction workers paving roads, Budimex said.

The new bitumen contains a mixture of natural and synthetic essential oils, most of which neutralise the typical smell of asphalt, while the remaining ones add a more pleasing scent to the compound.

"At times one could smell the scent of flowers, which made working more pleasant", Slawomir Szpak, a foreman for Budimex was quoted as saying in a press release.

Budimex said it will consider introducing the new compound on a wider scale.

Reporting by Karol Badohal; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

