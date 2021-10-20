Poland's daily COVID cases exceed 5,000 for first time since May

A woman wearing a protective mask walks in front of the Zlote Tarasy shopping mall in the centre of the city as the government eased coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in Warsaw, Poland May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Poland reported over 5,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since May on Wednesday, Health Ministry data showed.

The country of around 38 million people reported 5,559 new cases of the coronavirus and 75 deaths on Wednesday. Since the beginning of the pandemic Poland has reported 2,950,616 cases and 76,254 deaths.

Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz

