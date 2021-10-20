Skip to main content

Europe

Poland's daily COVID cases exceed 5,000 for first time since May

1 minute read

A woman wearing a protective mask walks in front of the Zlote Tarasy shopping mall in the centre of the city as the government eased coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in Warsaw, Poland May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Poland reported over 5,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since May on Wednesday, Health Ministry data showed.

The country of around 38 million people reported 5,559 new cases of the coronavirus and 75 deaths on Wednesday. Since the beginning of the pandemic Poland has reported 2,950,616 cases and 76,254 deaths.

Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 9:39 AM UTC

Lufthansa, easyJet win EU court backing to buy Air Berlin assets

German airline Lufthansa and British peer easyJet on Wednesday gained backing from Europe's second top court for their acquisitions of insolvent German carrier Air Berlin's assets four years ago.

Europe
Wage dispute deepens at German public banks as inflation fears persist
Europe
AutoStore, Norway's biggest IPO in two decades, valued at $12.4 bln
Europe
Russia scrambles fighter jets to escort U.S. strategic bombers over Black Sea
Europe
Queen Elizabeth told to rest by doctors - Palace