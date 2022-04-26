Poland's energy supply secure amidst Gazprom cut-off, ministry says

The logo of Gazprom company is seen on the facade of a business centre in Saint Petersburg, Russia March 31, 2022. REUTERS/Reuters photographer

WARSAW, April 26 (Reuters) - Poland's energy supplies are secure, Poland's climate ministry said on Tuesday, as Gazprom (GAZP.MM) informed Poland's PGNiG (PGN.WA) that it would cut off supplies through the Yamal pipeline on Wednesday morning.

Poland's Climate Minister Anna Moskwa said there was no need to draw gas from reserves and that gas to Polish customers won't be cut.

Flows from other directions will replace Gazprom's supplies, Poland's Minister in Charge of Energy Security Piotr Naimski said, adding that the Yamal contract was meant to end in December anyways.

Reporting by Joanna Plucinska and Marek Strzelecki; editing by Jonathan Oatis

