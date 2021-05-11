General view of Supreme Court in Warsaw, Poland September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Polish state institution buildings including the Supreme Court were evacuated due to a bomb threat on Tuesday, the day the court's Civil Chamber is due to issue highly anticipated guidance on Swiss franc mortgages.

The press office of the Supreme Audit Office said on Twitter that its headquarters and some offices around the country had been evacuated due to a bomb threat. Polish media reported that the National Council of the Judiciary was also evacuated.

Polish state-run news channel TVP Info reported on its website that around 40 locations in Warsaw had been evacuated.

"As a result of information received by email that an explosive had been placed in the Supreme Court building, the First President of the Supreme Court ordered the evacuation of the building," the court said.

It posted a picture of the email on Twitter.

"There is a bomb in your building, it will explode exactly at midday you are all going to eat dirt for what you did to me," read the email from a gmail user calling themselves Kamil Razzputin.

Postponed twice, Tuesday's Supreme Court hearing will set out how courts should treat key issues in FX loan cases, such as whether banks can charge interest on a loan with a clause deemed to be abusive and when banks can claim the reimbursement of money.

Thousands of Polish borrowers took out mortgages in Swiss francs more than a decade ago to take advantage of low Swiss interest rates but faced higher costs when the zloty slumped. Many have decided to take the banks to court.

The court said on Twitter that security checks were to last until at least 1030 GMT.

The Supreme Court and the National Council of the Judiciary could not immediately be reached for comment. The police declined to comment.

