Police detain Kremlin critic Navalny's lawyers after sentencing

March 22 (Reuters) - Russian police detained two lawyers for jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Tuesday, shortly after a court sentenced him to nine years in prison on fraud and contempt of court charges, according to a Reuters reporter at the scene.

The lawyers, Olga Mikhailova and Vadim Kobzev, had said Navalny would appeal the court's decision.

