Police hunt suspects after robbery at Bulgari store in Paris















PARIS, April 29 (Reuters) - An investigation is underway to find the suspects who carried out an armed robbery at a flagship Bulgari store in central Paris on Saturday, said the Paris prosecutor's office.

The robbery took place earlier in the day at Bulgari's store on Place Vendome - which had already been robbed in 2021.

Bulgari is owned by French luxury goods company LVMH (LVMH.PA).

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Sandra Maler











