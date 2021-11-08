Police official injured after knife attack in Cannes - French Interior Minister

PARIS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - A police official was injured after being stabbed with a knife in Cannes, southern France, and his assailant has been "neutralised", said French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Monday.

The attack in Cannes comes as worries over violent crime and terrorism feature among voters' main concerns, in the run-up to the 2022 French Presidential election.

"I am going to the scene immediately this morning and I offer my support to the national police and to the city of Cannes," added Darmanin on his Twitter account.

BFM TV, citing a police source, said the attacker opened the door of a police car stationed in front of the police station, stabbing the policeman at the wheel with a knife. He then tried to attack a second policeman in the car but a third policeman in the car fired his weapon, seriouly injuring the attacker.

