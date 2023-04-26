Police respond to report of armed individuals at Berlin conference centre















BERLIN, April 26 (Reuters) - German police are responding to a report that two people carrying dangerous items were spotted in the area of Berlin's International Conference Centre (ICC) on Wednesday, a police spokesperson said.

The rbb24 broadcaster reported that a large police operation was taking place at the venue.

Reporting by Rachel More, Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Miranda Murray











