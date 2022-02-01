Police search school in Hamburg on report armed youth may have entered

BERLIN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Police searched a school in the German city of Hamburg as an armed youth may have entered the building, police said on Twitter.

It is still unclear if the armed person entered the school in Hamburg's Jenfeld district or was only passing by, the police said.

A spokesperson for the police said the search was still ongoing and that no gunshots have been heard or reported so far.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska and Riham Alkousaa Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.