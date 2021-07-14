Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Rule of law dispute deepens as rulings by Polish and EU courts clash

2 minute read

WARSAW, July 14 (Reuters) - Interim measures imposed on the Polish judicial system by the top European court are against the Polish constitution, Poland's Constitutional Tribunal said on Wednesday, deepening the political conflict between Warsaw and Brussels.

Poland's ruling right-wing nationalist Law and Justice party(PiS) has overhauled the country's courts in recent years, arguing that it will make the judicial system more efficient and rid it of residual communist influence.

But opposition parties, human rights groups and the EU say that giving Poland's justice minister more control over judges, forcing some out and promoting others possibly on political grounds, undermines the independence of the judiciary.

As part of proceedings initiated by Brussels against Poland, the Court of Justice of the European Union told Warsaw last year to suspend a panel it had created to discipline judges. The panel - the Polish Supreme Court's disciplinary chamber - asked the tribunal whether such a suspension was constitutional.

The tribunal then ruled that the demand to suspend the disciplinary chamber was against the constitution.

Shortly before the ruling, the deputy head of the Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ) told Poland to immediately halt all activities of the chamber.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska in Brussels, Alan Charlish, Anna Koper and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 4:07 PM UTCTwo decades after 9/11, British spies turn focus back to Russia and China

Britain's top domestic spymaster cautioned citizens on Wednesday to treat the threat of spying from Russia, China and Iran with as much vigilance as terrorism, in a shift of focus back to counter-espionage nearly two decades after the 9/11 attacks.

EuropeMasks to remain mandatory on London transport after national rule easing
EuropePope Francis returns to Vatican for rest after intestinal surgery
EuropeFrench police quell protest against COVID health passport rules
EuropeBosnia's intelligence chief arrested over forged diploma accusations

Bosnian police on Wednesday arrested the country's intelligence chief on accusations of money laundering and abusing his office to forge university diplomas, police and prosecutors said.