Polish, Czech and Slovenian PMs back in Poland after Kyiv trip, says spokesperson

WARSAW, March 16 (Reuters) - The delegations including the prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia have arrived in Poland after their visit to Kyiv, a Polish government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"The Polish, Slovenian and Czech delegations safely returned from Kyiv to Poland," Piotr Muller wrote on Twitter.

