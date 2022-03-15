1 minute read
Polish, Czech, Slovenian PMs to visit Ukraine on Tuesday
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WARSAW, March 15 (Reuters) - Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that he would visit the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Tuesday with the agreement of the European Union and the United Nations.
Morawiecki and his counterparts from the Czech Republic and Slovenia will travel to Ukraine to meet President Volodomyr Zelenskiy.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Editing by Catherine Evans
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.