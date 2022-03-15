Polish, Czech, Slovenian PMs to visit Ukraine on Tuesday

FILE PHOTO - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere (not pictured) attend a news conference in the government's official residence in Oslo, Norway March 8, 2022. NTB/Stian Lysberg Solum via REUTERS

WARSAW, March 15 (Reuters) - Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that he would visit the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Tuesday with the agreement of the European Union and the United Nations.

Morawiecki and his counterparts from the Czech Republic and Slovenia will travel to Ukraine to meet President Volodomyr Zelenskiy.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.