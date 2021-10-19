Europe
Polish daily COVID-19 cases rise almost 85% in one week, says deputy minister
WARSAW, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Poland will report 3,931 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a deputy health minister said, an increase of almost 85% compared to the previous week.
"I don't have good news... 3,931 new people have been infected, if we compare that to last Tuesday it is an increase of almost 85%," Waldemar Kraska told public broadcaster Polskie Radio 1, adding that 64 people had died.
Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Alan Charlish
