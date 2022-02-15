Skip to main content
Polish foreign minister proposes further Ukraine talks within OSCE

OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Poland's Minister for Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau attends a meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia February 15, 2022. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/Pool

WARSAW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) wants to create a platform for talks to prevent crises like the one in Ukraine, the Polish foreign minister said on Tuesday, as he called for further dialogue on the standoff.

"We would like to create an informal platform for open political discussion between OSCE nations, which would allow for the discussion of mechanisms for stopping crises like the present one," said Zbigniew Rau, who is serving as chairman of the OSCE, during a visit to Moscow.

Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz, Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

