Europe

Polish govt counting on majority for media reform, says spokesman

WARSAW, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Polish government thinks it will have a majority to pass an amendment to the Broadcasting Act on Wednesday, a spokesman said, in a vote critics say is aimed at silencing Discovery-owned news channel TVN24, which has been critical of the government.

"I am counting on it that questions related to the media law will gain a majority in parliament and I am sure that the United Right government will continue to function," Piotr Muller told public broadcaster Polskie Radio 1.

