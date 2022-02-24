Polish hospitals prepare for possible admission of wounded Ukrainians

People walk at the border crossing between Poland and Ukraine, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Medyka, Poland, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Polish hospitals are preparing beds for a possible admissions of wounded people from Ukraine, the health ministry said on Thursday after Russia invaded Poland's eastern neighbour.

"Poland is preparing to accept migrants from Ukraine, including Ukrainian citizens affected by the armed conflict," the ministry said in an email to Reuters.

"We will do everything to ensure that every person who enters the territory of Poland has access to healthcare, including hospitalisation. Beds are being prepared in hospitals for the admission of the wounded."

Reporting by: Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk Editing by David Goodman

