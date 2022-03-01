1 minute read
Polish PM to discuss EU membership for Ukraine with European Commission's von der Leyen
WARSAW, March 1 (Reuters) - Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will discuss support for Ukraine joining the European Union with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on Tuesday, a government spokesman said.
"This afternoon in Brussels, Prime Minister @MorawieckiM meets the President of the European Commission @vonderleyen," Piotr Muller Wrote on Twitter. "The topic will be systemic support for Ukraine in the context of its membership in the EU."
Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Kim Coghill
