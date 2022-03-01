Polish PM to discuss EU membership for Ukraine with European Commission's von der Leyen

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki speaks to press as he arrives for an emergency European Union (EU) summit at The European Council Building, on the situation in Ukraine after Russia launched an invasion in Brussels, Belgium February 24, 2022. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

WARSAW, March 1 (Reuters) - Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will discuss support for Ukraine joining the European Union with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on Tuesday, a government spokesman said.

"This afternoon in Brussels, Prime Minister @MorawieckiM meets the President of the European Commission @vonderleyen," Piotr Muller Wrote on Twitter. "The topic will be systemic support for Ukraine in the context of its membership in the EU."

Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz

