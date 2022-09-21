Polish PM Morawiecki says Russia will attempt to destroy Ukraine

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki speaks during a joint news briefing with Latvian President Egils Levits and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine September 9, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

WARSAW, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Russia will attempt to destroy Ukraine and change its borders, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday commenting on a partial mobilization announced by Moscow.

"We will do all we can with our allies, so that NATO supports Ukraine even more so that it can defend itself," Morawiecki said, urging more help for Kyiv from western allies.

Reporting by Marek Strzelecki, Pawel Florkiewicz and Anna Koper; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.