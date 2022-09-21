1 minute read
Polish PM Morawiecki says Russia will attempt to destroy Ukraine
WARSAW, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Russia will attempt to destroy Ukraine and change its borders, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday commenting on a partial mobilization announced by Moscow.
"We will do all we can with our allies, so that NATO supports Ukraine even more so that it can defend itself," Morawiecki said, urging more help for Kyiv from western allies.
Reporting by Marek Strzelecki, Pawel Florkiewicz and Anna Koper; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne
