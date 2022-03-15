Polish PM says he has arrived in Kyiv

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki arrives for an emergency European Union (EU) summit at The European Council Building, on the situation in Ukraine after Russia launched an invasion in Brussels, Belgium February 24, 2022. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WARSAW, March 15 (Reuters) - Poland's Prime Minister has arrived in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv alongside his counterparts from the Czech Republic and Slovenia, he said on Tuesday.

"We must stop the tragedy that is happening in the East as soon as possible," Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on Facebook. "This is why, together with (Polish) Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski and Prime Ministers Petr Fiala and Janez Jansa, we are in Kyiv."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz, Justyna Pawlak, Jan Lopatka; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.