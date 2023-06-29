Polish PM says he will present plan for bordersecurity at EU summit

WARSAW, June 29 (Reuters) - Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will present a plan for stengthening the European Union's borders at a summit in Brussels on Thursday, he said, adding that border agency Frontex should be reformed and that there should be more funds to help countries facing migration issues.

Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz and Marek Strzelecki

