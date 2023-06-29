Polish PM says he will present plan for bordersecurity at EU summit

WARSAW, June 29 (Reuters) - Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will present a plan for stengthening the European Union's borders at a summit in Brussels on Thursday, he said, adding that border agency Frontex should be reformed and that there should be more funds to help countries facing migration issues.

