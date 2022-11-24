Polish PM says Hungary promised to ratify NATO membership for Finland, Sweden















WARSAW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Poland's prime minister said on Thursday that he had received a promise from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban that the country would ratify NATO membership for Finland and Sweden in a month.

"I asked Prime Minister Orban to ratify the entry of Finland and Sweden to NATO as soon as possible," Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference following a meeting of the Visegrad Group leaders. "I received a promise that at the first parliament session in the new year, so in just over a month the ratification will take place."

