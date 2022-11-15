Polish premier calls urgent meeting of national security committee















WARSAW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Polish prime minister has called an urgent meeting of a committee for national security and defense affairs, the government spokesman said on twitter on Tuesday.

The committee, which consists of heads of defense, interior, justice and foreign affairs ministries as well as coordinator of intelligence services, is a body that prepares and coordinates decisions on national security and defense.

Cabinet spokesman Piotr Muller was not immediately available for a comment. His tweet did not mention what the committee was due to discuss.

Russia pounded cities and energy facilities across Ukraine on Tuesday, killing at least one person and causing widespread power outages in what Kyiv said was the heaviest wave of missile strikes in nearly nine months of war. read more

