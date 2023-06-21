Polish president appoints ruling party leader as deputy PM

WARSAW, June 21 (Reuters) - Polish President Andrzej Duda appointed on Wednesday the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party's leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski as deputy prime minister.

Kaczynski was deputy prime minister and head of the government's national security and defence affairs committee until June 2022 but resigned to focus on preparations to parliamentary elections later this year.

Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk















