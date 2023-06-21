Polish president appoints ruling party leader as deputy PM

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of the ruling Law and Justice (PIS) party, speaks at a party convention in Warsaw, Poland, May 13, 2023. Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS/File Photo

WARSAW, June 21 (Reuters) - Polish President Andrzej Duda appointed on Wednesday the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party's leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski as deputy prime minister.

Kaczynski was deputy prime minister and head of the government's national security and defence affairs committee until June 2022 but resigned to focus on preparations to parliamentary elections later this year.

Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk

