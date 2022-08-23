Polish President Duda arrives in Kyiv to discuss aid for Ukraine

WARSAW, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Polish President Andrzej Duda arrived in Kyiv to discuss further support for Ukraine including military aid for the country invaded by Russia, the head of his office Pawel Szrot said on Tuesday.

"The visit will include a meeting with president Zelenskiy and talks on military support and defence of Ukraine in the economic, humanitarian and political sense," Szrot told reporters.

Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Marek Strzelecki, editing by Ed Osmond

