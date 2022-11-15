Polish president talking to Biden now, says Polish official

Polish President Andrzej Duda speaks during a news conference in Szypliszki, Poland July 7, 2022. REUTERS/Janis Laizans

WARSAW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Polish President Andrzej Duda is now talking to his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden, the head of Poland's National Security Bureau, Jacek Siewiera, said in a tweet on Tuesday, after an explosion near the Ukrainian border killed two Polish citizens.

Reporting by Alan Charlish, Marek Strzelecki, Anna Koper; editing by Justyna Pawlak

