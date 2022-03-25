Skip to main content
Polish president's plane makes emergency landing in Warsaw ahead of Biden visit

Polish President Andrzej Duda attends a news conference with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris (not pictured) at Belwelder Palace, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Warsaw, Poland March 10, 2022. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS

WARSAW, March 25 (Reuters) - The airplane carrying Polish President Andrzej Duda to meet U.S. President Joe Biden in eastern Poland has made an emergency landing after returning to Warsaw, Duda's advisor Jakub Kumoch was cited as saying by state-run news agency PAP on Friday.

The head of Duda's office, Pawel Szrot, told Reuters that the Polish president did not face any danger.

Reporting by Alan Charlish, Karol Badohal, Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

